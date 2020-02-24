Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 342,918 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

