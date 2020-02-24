Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,473 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,326,000 after acquiring an additional 466,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $117.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

