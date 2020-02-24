Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 131,562 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,905,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,991,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 898,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.59 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $554.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

