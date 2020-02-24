Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 27,314 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,663,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.17.

NYSE ACN opened at $211.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $159.96 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

