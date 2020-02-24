Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 57,752 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

