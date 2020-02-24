Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 97,921 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

