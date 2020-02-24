Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $14.19 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $14,190,000. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $208.81 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

