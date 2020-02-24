Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $3.71 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,373 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 913,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $49.72 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

