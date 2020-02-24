Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $4.88 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 355,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

NYSE AEP opened at $101.71 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

