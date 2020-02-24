Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $5.49 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE HON opened at $179.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

