Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $7.51 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

NVIDIA stock opened at $294.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

