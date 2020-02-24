Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $8.01 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Linde by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Linde by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

NYSE:LIN opened at $218.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.99. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $166.07 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

