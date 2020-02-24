Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $8.32 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

