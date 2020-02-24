Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $9.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

