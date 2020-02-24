Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

