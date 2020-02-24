Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 280,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,886,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

