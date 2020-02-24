Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

DUK stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

