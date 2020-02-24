Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 290,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

