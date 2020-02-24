Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

MA opened at $339.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.94 and its 200-day moving average is $290.48. The stock has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

