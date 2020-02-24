Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total transaction of $808,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,710,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $189.50 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

