Barbara Oil Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Barbara Oil Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kellogg by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

