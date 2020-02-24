Barbara Oil Co. Has $1.30 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Barbara Oil Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.97 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.