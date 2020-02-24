Barbara Oil Co. Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. IDEX makes up 1.2% of Barbara Oil Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX stock opened at $173.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.50. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $142.20 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

