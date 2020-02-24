Barclays Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $390.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.96.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.68. 25,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,515. NetEase has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.66. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,502,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NetEase by 753.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after buying an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.