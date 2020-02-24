Barclays Cuts Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target to $48.00

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CATM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 297,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,521. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

