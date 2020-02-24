Barclays Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $155.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Baidu by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.