Barclays Raises Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $42.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

GDOT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 431,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

