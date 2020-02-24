Barnes Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Barnes Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

