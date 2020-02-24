Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,200 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 976.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $48.24.

