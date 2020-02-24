Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 209,000 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 704.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 410,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,655.7% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 967,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 932,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $6.77 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

