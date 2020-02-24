Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of United States Brent Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 66.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

