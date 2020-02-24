Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERUS. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

ERUS opened at $41.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

