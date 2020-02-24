Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $97.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

