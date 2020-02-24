Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

PAAS opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

