Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $207.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.83 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

