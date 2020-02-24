Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $67,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $542,415.90. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,673 shares of company stock worth $2,130,978.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

