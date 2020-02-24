Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000.

IWY opened at $103.73 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

