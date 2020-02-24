Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,583,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,606,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000.

SPGP stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.06.

