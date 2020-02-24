Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000.

Get IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXX opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.