Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 3,471,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,122,000.

XT stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

