Barrington Research Comments on HealthStream, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65. HealthStream has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

