Barrington Research Weighs in on Grand Canyon Education Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

