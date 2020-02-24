Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Tops $369.67 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $369.67 million and $75.51 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Koinex, GOPAX and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,897,393 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Zebpay, BitBay, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Binance, ABCC, Upbit, Livecoin, CPDAX, DDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, IDCM, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Huobi, Koinex, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Gate.io, WazirX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

