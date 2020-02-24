Bausch Health Companies Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$35.02 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$24.89 and a 1-year high of C$42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.81. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

