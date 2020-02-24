Bausch Health Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

TSE:BHC opened at C$35.02 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$24.89 and a 12 month high of C$42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.98.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

