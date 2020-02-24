Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,284 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.53. 2,380,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.