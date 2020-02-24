Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007063 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $38.00 million and $29.94 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005145 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,917,880 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

