Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $6,583,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

NYSE:BDX traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

