Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.53. 1,637,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

