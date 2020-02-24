Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Bell Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

ASX:BFG opened at A$1.42 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of A$0.73 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.10.

Get Bell Financial Group alerts:

About Bell Financial Group

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.